St. Mary's Health Center Receives Chest Pain Center Accreditation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care awarded St. Mary's Health Center with the highest level of accreditation as a full chest pain center. It is the first and most extensively credited center in Jefferson City, Columbia and the lake area, according to St. Mary's Health Center.

The St. Mary's Chest Pain Center demonstrated its expertise and commitment to quality patient care by meeting or exceeding criteria and completing on-site evaluations by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. The criteria include:

• Integrating the emergency department with the local emergency medical system

• Assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients quickly

• Effectively treating patients with low risk for acute coronary syndrome and no assignable cause for their symptoms

• Continually seeking to improve processes and procedures

• Ensuring the competence and training of Accredited Chest Pain Center personnel

• Having a functional design that promotes optimal patient care

• Supporting community outreach programs that educate the public to promptly seek medical care if they display symptoms of a possible heart attack

Accreditation is for three years. St. Mary's has been an accredited chest pain center since 2004.