St. Mary's Hospital to hold recruitment event

MEXICO- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Audrain will be recruiting for all clinic and hospital openings from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the hospital.

At the recruitment event, there will be onsite interviews and a chance to win an iPad. Attendees can tour the hospital and ask questions to current staff. Experienced nurses may be eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

The hospital is located at 620 E. Monroe Street in Mexico.