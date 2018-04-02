St. Patrick's Day festivities begin across mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA – Hundreds braved the below freezing temperatures Sunday to celebrate the week of St. Patrick’s Day with charity races across mid-Missouri.
The MU Engineering Week 5K/10K, ShamRox Run and Stephens College Shamrock 5K walk/run helped kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
This is the 114th annual Engineering Week at the University of Missouri. Students in 1903 dedicated the week and made the shamrock the school’s official logo, after learning St. Patrick was an engineer.
Since then, the dome of Jesse Hall has been lit green every year in honor of Engineering Week and St. Patrick’s Day.
Engineering Week 5K/10K organizer Ashley May, said the week’s events have grown into something special over the years.
“We’re raising a lot of money this year which is really good, because in the past it’s been kind of small,” May said. “This year we’re actually trying to raise money for habitat for humanity.”
May said the race proceeds exceeded their goal of 500 dollars.
“It just shows how strong of an alumni connection we have here at Mizzou,” May said. “This is just one of those events that really pulls people back close to home.”
Race participant Kara Thompson said events like this are what bring the community together.
"It's freezing cold out right now but you still see a ton of people out here having fun, supporting a good cause," Thompson said.
Engineering Week activities will continue through St. Patrick’s Day, with scheduled banquets, lab exhibits, a knighting ceremony and the St. Patrick’s Day ball on Saturday night.
Stephens College and the Kappa Delta Sorority partnered this week for another charity race benefiting “Prevent Child Abuse America.” The 5K color run took place at Stephens Lake Park.
UltraMax Sports sponsored the biggest gathering on Sunday with the ShamRox Run starting and finishing at Les Bourgeois in Rocheport. The St. Patrick’s Day themed event featured a 5K, 15K, live music and the largest Beer Mile in Columbia.
