St. Patrick's Day Parade Again Marred By Violence

Police say they broke up ten fights, tackled a gunman and almost shot a youngster carrying a toy gun while patrolling the crowd of the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown. In all, they arrested 11 people for various violations, including two for aggravated assault. A Kansas City Star employee says he and his family were attacked toward the end of the parade by a group of young people. Witnesses say one of the attackers fired a gun in the air. Parade organizers say they're shocked by the violence. They say they started the parade earlier and shortened the parade route to keep the rowdiness down. Police say the violence wasn't as bad as two years ago when two bystanders were shot and they almost lost control of the crowd, eventually arresting 17.