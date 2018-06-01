St. Peters Amends Red-light Law

ST. PETERS (AP) - If you're caught by a camera running a red light in the suburban St. Louis town of St. Peters, you can now expect to get penalty points added to your driver's license.

St. Peters aldermen last week voted to remove a city ban on assessing points for camera violations. The decision comes after a court ruling that the previous city ordinance conflicted with state law requiring points to be assessed for moving violations.

City Attorney Randy Weber says the new law is now in effect, even as the city is also appealing the ruling by St. Charles County Circuit Judge Ted House.