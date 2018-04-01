St. Robert Residents Help Each Other in Wake of Tornado

ST. ROBERT - Neighbors worked Monday to find items to donate to victims of last Friday's tornado that killed four. Many in this area work at and around Ft. Leonard Wood. With officials at the fort busy getting ready for the new, incoming soldiers, some residents are taking it upon themselves to extend a helping hand.



"We're going through some of our kids' clothes and toys," said resident Cari Metzger. "We have an extra table and chairs that we're going to bring down. Pretty much anything we can do to help until they get back on their feet."



Other charities like the Red Cross have been working to restore normalcy to the lives of people who had nowhere else to go.



Officials from Fort Leonard Wood said that, thanks to the help they received, they don't foresee any problems in getting housing for the solders coming in to occupy.

