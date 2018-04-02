Stabbing Death Joplin Man Stabbed to Death, Neighbor Arrested

AP-MO--StabbingDeath 10-10 0092 AP-MO--Stabbing Death Joplin man stabbed to death, neighbor arrested JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Joplin police say a 32-year-old man is jailed in the fatal stabbing of his neighbor. Authorities say Travis Garrett of Joplin is awaiting formal charges of first-degree degree in yesterday's fatal stabbing of 45-year-old Brian Templeton. Police said Templeton was found in his bedroom yesterday afternoon with a stab wound in his neck after he and Garrett got into an argument. An autopsy is being conducted today. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-10-05 1255EDT