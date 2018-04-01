Stamps, Military and Bikes

Postal Rate on the Rise

The price of a stamp goes up 2 cents to 41 cents, that is now what it costs to send a letter, but that's not the only thing changing at the post office. The post office will change the way rates are calculated for packages. The pricing system will now be based on shape as well as weight.

The smaller the box or envelope, the lower the rate. The postal service may be proving a point that good things do come in small packages. If you want to save money in the future, use the forever stamp. No price is printed on this stamp, so it will work regardless of any future increase. The cost to mail heavier letters, like wedding invitations, is going down: each additional ounce will cost 17 cents, down from 24 cents.

The President's Commission on Care

The President's Commission on Care for Wounded Soldiers will hold another public meeting in Washington. Dozens of wounded soldiers, veterans and their families have already testified before the commission. They have discussed their frustrations with the military health care system. President Bush signed an executive order creating the bipartisan commission earlier this spring.

Search for US Soldiers

The search continues for three US soldiers missing in Iraq since Saturday. The search involves 4,000 US troops backed by aircraft, intelligence units, and Iraqi forces. An Al-Qaeda front group claims it captured the soldiers in an attack that left four other soldiers dead.

Meantime, the violence in Iraq continues as gunmen opened fire on a police checkpoint. Mortar rounds struck an outdoor market, killing eight people.

Bike Walk and Wheel Week

Bike, walk, and wheel week continues in Columbia. The week is to encourage citizens to use people or pedal power to get around. Tonight's event is a skate party at empire roller rink. It's from 6:30 to 8:30 PM,and t here's a dollar discount for everyone wearing this year's t-shirt for tonight's event.