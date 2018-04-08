Standoff Ends Peacefully

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JENNINGS (AP) - A St. Louis County man's surrender brings a peaceful end to a long standoff. The man gave up around 4:00 a.m., nearly a full day after the standoff began after a woman asked police to help get the man out of her home in Jennings. Police say the man was armed and refused to leave. The St. Louis County Police tactical unit fired tear gas into the home, and the man reportedly fired several shots at officers. In the end, no one was hurt. The man is in custody, but no word yet on charges. His name has not been released.