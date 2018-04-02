State Adds Nearly 18,000 Jobs in August

JEFFERSON CITY - According to numbers released Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the state's non-farm payroll increased sharply in the month of August while the unemployment rate remained steady. According to the Department of Economic Development, Missouri added 17,900 jobs in August. The manufacturing sector added 4,900 jobs during the month. So far in 2012, the state has added 25,200 jobs.

Missouri's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained at 7.2 percent in August.