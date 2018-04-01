State auditor, Jackson County Court at odds over report

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Missouri's newly appointed state auditor says problems persist in Jackson County Circuit Court and need to be addressed nearly a year after the former court administrator was sentenced to federal prison for embezzling almost $80,000.

Court officials countered that Auditor Nicole Galloway fails to mention the audit is nearly a year old and all of the issues it identified have been resolved.

Galloway issued a news release Monday critical of the county's accounting problems, handling of investments and unbalanced ledgers.

Court spokeswoman Valerie Hartman says the court has been working with the state auditor's office for nearly three years and has addressed problems created by former court administrator Teresa York.

Galloway's audit gives the court a "fair" rating, just one level above the lowest rating that was possible.