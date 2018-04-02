State auditor's office says St. Joseph schools improving

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Officials from the Missouri State Auditor's office say the St. Joseph school district has made significant progress since receiving a highly critical audit in February.

St. Joseph school board members and staff met with auditor officials Tuesday to discuss progress made in 17 areas of concern noted when the district was given a "poor" rating in February. Among other things, auditors found the district handed out at least $25 million in unapproved stipends to administrators in the previous eight years.

Darrell Moore, at attorney for the auditor's office, says a few of the recommendations have already been implemented and most of the others are already in progress.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports auditor officials also went over some key areas that needed improvements, such as salary compensation and purchases.