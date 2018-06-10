State Auditor's Office Will Audit Lt. Governor

JEFFERSON CITY- Deputy state auditor Harry Otto announced Thursday that he will audit Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder. This comes after Kinder reimbursed the state $52,000 Tuesday for travel expenses. Otto said this audit will be about checking the numbers, to see exactly how much Kinder owes that state.

State auditor Thomas Schweich recused himself from the audit, because Kinder gave $220,000 to his campaign last year. Otto gave $200 to his campaign, but he said that was seven years ago, and so he should not be recused.

The audit is expected to begin next month, and Otto said that it shouldn't last longer than six months.