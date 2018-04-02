State board: No progress at Normandy schools

NORMANDY (AP) - Members of the Missouri Board of Education say that so far, efforts to improve the Normandy School District in St. Louis County have fallen short.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it was a year ago that the state board moved to intervene and save the Normandy district from closure. But obstacles such as a lack of money, shortage of dynamic teachers and lingering uncertainty about the future of the district remain.

Board Vice President Mike Jones says the board needs to paint a more realistic picture about the situation at Normandy, and the state's capacity to deal with it.

The Normandy board last week named Charles Pearson as the new superintendent, bringing some renewed optimism.