State Board of Education Replaces Normandy School District

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Missouri State Board of Education has approved replacing the unaccredited Normandy School District with a new school system to be governed by a board whose members it appoints.

State education officials voted Tuesday to dissolve the suburban St. Louis district at the end of June and terminate all contracts. The newly formed Normandy Schools Collaborative then will begin July 1 within the old district.

Many details remain unresolved, and the State Board of Education plans to discuss plans during its meeting next month.

The Normandy district lost its accreditation in early 2013. Its supporters filled a meeting room at a Columbia hotel to watch Tuesday's meeting. The district says the crowd included students, teachers, administrators and school board members.