State board redefines troubled district's status

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A troubled St. Louis County school district that lost its state accreditation has partially regained that status in an apparent legal maneuver involving a lawsuit over Missouri school transfer rules.

Missouri officials disbanded the unaccredited Normandy system in July and replaced it with a newly-named entity under state oversight.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state Board of Education met in a hastily called meeting last week to again change Normandy's status, this time to "accreditation as a state oversight district."

Several Normandy parents are due in court Wednesday to ask a judge to restore their legal rights to transfer to better schools. The earlier status change by the state allowed several districts that had accepted Normandy transfers last year to turn away those students for the fall.