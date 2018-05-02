State Capitol dome lit up in blue to honor fallen officers

JEFFERSON CITY - Colored lights are casting a blue glow over the state Capitol to honor law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty.

The dome will be lit in blue for the entire month of May. This is the month fallen officers are honored with a candlelight vigil and the Law Enforcement Memorial Service as well.

"A lot of people come out and show their support for law enforcement across the country, particularly honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but also supporting those who continue to work today," said Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman John Hotz.

He said people's respect for fallen officers is not limited to one month.

"We're very fortunate in Missouri that we see a lot of good support all year round," Hotz said.

The blue lighting on the Capitol dome is possible because of renovations made on the lights earlier this year, according to Missouri Office of Administration spokesman Ryan Burns.

She said touchscreen interface technology makes it possible to adjust the lights' tone and color without changing each individual fixture.

The Missouri Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil will be held at the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall on Friday at 8 p.m. The annual memorial service for fallen law enforcement officers will be at the Carnahan Memorial Garden on Saturday at 10 a.m. Information on both can be found at the Department of Public Safety website.