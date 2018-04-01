State Closes, Sells Glasgow Bank

GLASGOW - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said late Friday the Missouri Division of Finance stepped in to close the Glasgow Savings Bank Friday to protect depositors. The FDIC then facilitated a sale of the bank to Regional Missouri Bank in Marceline, Mo.

The Marceline bank will reopen the Glasgow facility Saturday under its name. The FDIC reports that depositors' funds are insured up to the legal limit and that customers can continue to write checks and use their ATM cards through the transition.

