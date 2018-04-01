State DNR says money for Missouri monument can't be used

COLUMBIA (AP) — State national resources officials say money set aside for repairs to a Missouri Civil War monument at a Mississippi historic sight can't be used because it comes from the wrong fund.

Missouri lawmakers have budgeted $375,000 for stone and metal work to restore the state's monument at the Vicksburg National Battlefield, where Confederate and Union troops who fought there are honored.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the State Parks Earnings Fund isn't an appropriate funding mechanism for the project.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports heritage groups want work on the monument to be finished in time for an October 2017 rededication ceremony on the 100th anniversary of its unveiling.