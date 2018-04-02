State Drops Suit Against Carthage Turkey Plant

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CARTHAGE - The last lawsuit is over in a dispute over odors from a local turkey processing plant. Attorney General Jay Nixon said the plant, which converts turkey waste into fuel oil, fixed its odor problems. He filed the nuisance suit in April 2005 after residents complained about the stench from the plant owned by Renewable Environmental Solutions. Last December, Gov. Blunt ordered the plant closed until it fixed the problem. The company spent more than $3 million to install new odor equipment. The Department of Natural Resources let the plant resume full operations in March. The state settled a separate state lawsuit in May when the company agreed to pay a $100,000 fine, the largest ever for an odor violation in Missouri.