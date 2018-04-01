State Education Board Looking to Intervene in Failing Districts

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri State Board of Education is taking up a plan for assisting and intervening in underperforming school districts.

The education board previously reviewed a draft that sought earlier interventions and greater state involvement in school districts as their performance declined.

The State Board of Education was scheduled to discuss a plan Friday during a meeting at a hotel in Jefferson City.

Missouri's three school districts currently unaccredited are Kansas City, and Normandy and Riverview Gardens in St. Louis County. An additional 11 school systems have provisional accreditation.