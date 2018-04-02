State Employees React to Senate's Day Off
JEFFERSON CITY - Some state employees do not approve of President Pro Tem, Senator Charlie Shields' decision to give Senate employees the Friday after Thanksgiving off with pay. Senator spokesperson Farrah Fite told KOMU the legislative branch is separate from the executive branch and can declare holidays itself. Governor Nixon is in charge of the executive branch. Governor spokesperson Scott Holste said Nixon made the decision that Friday would be a work day back in March. He said it saves the state about $2 million and that employees still have the option like any other day to take annual leave.
The senate office said only around 100, around half of senate employees, get the day off with pay. If the employees works for a senator, it is up to their supervisor if they get the day off. There will still be employees in the office taking constituent calls on Friday. Fite explained Shields' decision is a gift to the senate staff.
"Over the past few years, the senate has actually reduced it's number of staff and we've been working off smaller budgets," Fite said. "So this is his way of saying thank you to staff for doing more with less."
KOMU spoke with numerous state workers, none of which would go on camera. Some said they think it's unfair the senate staff gets Friday off and they said the state keeps cutting back employees' benefits. One woman said though, it doesn't really bother her; she's just glad she's got a job.
Fite said the paid time-off on Friday makes up for the holidays the Senate misses when it's in session in the spring.
"Traditionally they work those holidays without seeing any benefit for having done so and this is a way Senator Shields can say thank you," she said.
This year is the first time since 1991 that the governor did not grant black Friday a holiday for workers, according to records on the Secretary of State website.
The senate office said only around 100, around half of senate employees, get the day off with pay. If the employees works for a senator, it is up to their supervisor if they get the day off. There will still be employees in the office taking constituent calls on Friday. Fite explained Shields' decision is a gift to the senate staff.
"Over the past few years, the senate has actually reduced it's number of staff and we've been working off smaller budgets," Fite said. "So this is his way of saying thank you to staff for doing more with less."
KOMU spoke with numerous state workers, none of which would go on camera. Some said they think it's unfair the senate staff gets Friday off and they said the state keeps cutting back employees' benefits. One woman said though, it doesn't really bother her; she's just glad she's got a job.
Fite said the paid time-off on Friday makes up for the holidays the Senate misses when it's in session in the spring.
"Traditionally they work those holidays without seeing any benefit for having done so and this is a way Senator Shields can say thank you," she said.
This year is the first time since 1991 that the governor did not grant black Friday a holiday for workers, according to records on the Secretary of State website.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
1:00aMeet the Press
2:00aPaid Program
2:30aPaid Program
1:30aPaid Program
2:00aPaid Program
2:30aPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld