State Fair patrons make almost two times as many calls for help

SEDALIA - A public information officer for the Missouri State Fair Fire Department said Saturday they've received almost twice as many calls for help than this time last year.

"This being day three of the fair, we've had 76 calls for service, which is almost double where we were at this time last year," Public Information Officer Joe Jennings said.

The state fair has multiple areas for people to drink water and cool down.

There are drinking fountains people can use freely and water bottle stands where people can buy water bottles around the fairgrounds. A few buildings have free water coolers inside and outside.The Seniors' Lounge also has air conditioning and free water senior citizens can cool off in.

Jennings said using these areas are to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"The most important thing is it's going to keep you safe so you can keep having fun at the state fair," Jennings said.

Jennings said it hasn't been as hot as last year so he thinks people are doing more without drinking as much water.