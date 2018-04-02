State Fair Speedway Will Issue Refunds for Sunday's Race

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair Speedway is offering refunds following an accident that left five spectators injured Sunday. The Missouri State Fair Administration Office issued the following statement on its website:

"If you would like to waive your refund(s) and donate your pit pass entry fee(s) to the parties injured on Sunday, August 19 at the track, please send the same information located on the refund form to info@toptierpromo.com. Pit passes do not need to be returned for the donation."

All refund requests must be received by September 25, 2012, as well as the original pit pass armbands issued.

You can download the form by going to the Missouri State Fair Speedway website.