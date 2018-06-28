State Fairgrounds To Host Motorcycle Rally

SEDALIA - Governor Jay Nixon estimates 10,000 motorcycles will roll into the state fairgrounds in July 2012 for the BMW Motorcycle-Owners of America Rally. The state worked on a multi-year application to finally get to host the event. It completed a contract in 2009, but could not announce it publicly until Tuesday.

"We had to compete nationally to get that," Nixon said. "It shows first of all the great facilities we have here, but boy will be it be a big shot in the arm for the local economy."

The state expects the summer 2012 event will have an impact on both the local and state-wide economy.

"They're going to buy a lot of fuel. There will be some motel rental, I'm sure, so I think our local motels will definitely profit from this even bring here," state fair director Mike Wolfe said. "There's a lot of things that go along with a multi-day event here on the fairgrounds that reflects back on the local economy."

The governor also announced some of the entertainers headed to this summer's state fair. Those performing at the Pepsi Grandstand include:

Aug 11- Jerrod Niemann and Candy Coburn

Aug 12- Lynyrd Skynrd and the Doobie Brothers

Aug 13- Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Thompson Square

Aug 14- The Country Gold Tour including Leroy Van Dyke and the Auctioneers, T. Graham Brown, Jeannie Kendall, Eddy Raven, Moe Bandy, Joe Stampley, Jim Ed Brown and Helen Cornelius.

Aug 15- Tractor pulls

Aug 16- Monster Truck Show

Aug 17- Rhonda Vincent and The Rang, Daily and Vincent and The Next Best Thing Band

For more information about the 2011 State Fair visit this link.