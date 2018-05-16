State, federal authorities join search for Greeley Drive shooting suspect

COLUMBIA - State and federal authorities have joined Columbia police in the search for the suspect in the fatal shooting of Robert Jennings on Greeley Drive on May 3.

Charles Tyrone Webb, 43, faces charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action. Even though he hasn't been arrested, his bond is set at $1,000,000. Police say Webb is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding Webb's whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.