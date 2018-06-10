State Fire Marshal Advises Missourians to Check Smoke Alarms

JEFFERSON CITY - State Fire Marshal Randy Cole advises Missourians to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as they set their clocks back to standard time this weekend.

As Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday pushing clocks back one hour, Cole encourages Missourians to take the time to test their smoke alarms to ensure they are in working order.

"Taking the time to change the batteries in your smoke alarm is the simplest way to protect your family from the threat of a deadly fire," Cole said.

Twenty-three percent of U.S. residential fire deaths result from fires in homes without working smoking alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Cole recommends that Missourians regularly check smoke detectors by pushing the test button, plan two escape routes from their homes and practice the escape routes with their entire family.