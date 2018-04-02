State Hearing Halts Chicken Farm Construction

SRPINGFIELD (AP) - Construction of a large indoor chicken farm in southwest Missouri has been stopped for now by state regulators. Opponents of the chicken operation near Roaring River State Park won a temporary stay last week against further construction. State officials said the farm's owner will have to win further approvals before starting any operation. The owners of Ozbun Farm in southwest Missouri's Barry County want to raise 65,000 pullets for egg-laying. But some residents have objected that runoff will threaten the nearby park, the spring that feeds a state fish hatchery and Roaring River itself. The state hearing commission that issued the stay agreed with opponents that the farm had not gotten a valid waiver agreement from one neighbor. Another hearing will be held in January.