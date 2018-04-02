State Highway Patrol Actively Patroling During Holiday

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminded drivers Tuesday of the importance of safety while driving during the upcoming July 4 holiday.

Starting July 3 and ending July 8, patrol troopers will participate in a 20-mile trooper operation. Troopers will be posted every 20 miles on Interstates 35, 44, 55, and 70 and U.S. Highways 60, 61 and 63. The patrol units will be targeting all traffic violations and will actively be watching out for aggressive driving violations.

All available officers are enforcing Missouri's speed limits, seat belt and alcohol laws starting July 3 as part of Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort), which is a national effort aimed at reducing "human suffering on highways, particularly during national holidays," according to its website.

"We are also actively patroling all the lakes and waterways since so many people spend July 4th out on their boats," Captain J. Tim Hull of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.