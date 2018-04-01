State Hires Former Jefferson City Administrator

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development has hired a former Jefferson City administrator who lost his city job as officials debated how to proceed with a new conference center.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reported Tuesday that Nathan Nickolaus started work as the state agency's general counsel. The department's current general counsel is leaving for private practice. Nickolaus says he is excited about the job. He previously was Jefferson City's attorney.

In September, the Jefferson City Council fired Nickolaus. The council said the ouster was requested by Jefferson City Mayor Eric Struemph. He cited disagreement over direction and "visioning" for the city.

City officials are considering proposals for a conference center. Struemph says it is important for the next city administrator to support plans to build it.