State Holds Hearing on Failing State School District

ST. LOUIS (AP) - State education leaders are headed from Jefferson City to St. Louis County to discuss the future of the troubled Normandy School District.

The Normandy district has been unaccredited since January and seen thousands of its students leave for better-performing districts nearby. The Normandy school board recently voted to not pay more than $1 million in tuition payments that state law says those other districts are entitled to for educating Normandy students.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has scheduled a 90-minute public hearing starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Vikings Hall Auditorium on St. Charles Rock Road. A second hearing is planned for Dec. 11.

Similar sessions are planned next week and in mid-December at the unaccredited Riverview Gardens School District, which is also in St. Louis County.