State Lacks Money to Finish Rest Stop Renovations

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is more than halfway done with a decade-old plan to reduce its number of highway rest stops and improve those that remain. But it's unclear when the state will have enough money to finish the job.

In 2000, Missouri had 34 rest stops at 19 sites and was spending $4.6 million a year to maintain them. The Department of Transportation set a goal or reducing that to 24 facilities at 16 locations.

As of Wednesday, the state had reduced its rest stops to 27 facilities at 17 sites with an annual operating cost of $3.8 million. But Assistant Chief Engineer Don Hillis said it would cost almost $100 million to finish the plan adopted a decade ago - and the department does not currently have that in its budget.