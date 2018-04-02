State Law Requires Stumbled-Upon Cash To Be Given Up

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A boy who found $10,000 in a Kansas City hotel room won't get to keep the cash even though it remains unclaimed.

Tyler Schaefer stumbled upon the neatly stacked bills in a hotel drawer last May 25 and handed it over to two uniformed off-duty police officers working at the hotel.

The Kansas City Star reports the Police Department is still storing the money. If an owner is not identified after four more years, the money will go to the state treasurer's office.

State law requires finders such as Tyler to file an affidavit with a state court judge within 10 days and physically post a list describing the money on the courthouse door and at four other public places in the city, which he didn't do.