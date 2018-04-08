State Lawmakers Back on the Job

And, of course, that means more work on the state's Medicaid program.

Lawmakers say they're also ready to get started on reforming Missouri's school funding formula, continuing to work on laws governing stem-cell research and abortion, as well as limiting government's power to take private property.

"We are going to eliminate the excess on eminent domain," said Republican Sen. Michael Gibbons of St. Louis County. "Things like taxing them and financing to protect the homeowners and farmers and business owners in the state."

The legislative session ends in April.