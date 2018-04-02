State Lawmakers Run Electronic Privacy Campaign

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two Missouri lawmakers are heading a campaign on behalf of a proposed amendment to the state Constitution seeking to add privacy protections for cellphones, emails and other electronic data.

Sen. Rob Schaaf, of St. Joseph, and Rep. Paul Curtman, of Union, said they will serve as co-chairmen for the Protect Our Privacy campaign committee.

Amendment 9 on Missouri's Aug. 5 ballot would require a warrant for police to search or seize anyone's "electronic data or communication." The measure would grant the same sort of privacy protections that already exist for searches of people and their property.

The two Republican lawmakers sponsored the proposal in the Legislature, which voted to place the measure on the ballot.