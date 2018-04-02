State leaders support UM Board's new interim president selection

JEFFERSON CITY - State leaders announced their support Thursday for the University of Missouri Board of Curators' decision to appoint Mike Middleton as interim president.

Gov. Jay Nixon said, "I commend the Board of Curators for selecting Mike Middleton, an accomplished and widely-respected leader who is deeply committed to the university and its students."

Attorney General Chris Koster said, "I have known Mike for twenty-five years, from his days teaching me criminal procedure in law school through his service as deputy chancellor emeritus of the Columbia campus. His decades of leadership and familiarity with the University and its student body make him an outstanding choice to guide the institution through this period."

Sen. Kurt Schaefer said, "The new interim president has an incredibly difficult task ahead to restore leadership and trust in the MU System that has been lacking. I join all who care about our University's future in hoping he is successful."

Nixon also said he is looking forward to a permanent replacement for Tim Wolfe, who resigned from his position as UM system president Monday.

"With interim leadership in place, I urge the Board of Curators to select a permanent president through a process that is thoughtful, transparent, inclusive, and efficient," Nixon said. "I look forward to working with President Middleton and his permanent successor to continue to improve higher education for the benefit of all Missouri students."