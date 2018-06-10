State Museum Exhibit Explores Dred Scott Case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri State Museum is featuring an exhibit created by a Columbia student on the case of Dred Scott, a slave who sought his freedom through Missouri courts.

The exhibit, called "Dred Scott: Free Man or Slave," was created by John Swift of Columbia Catholic School. It explores the issues around the U.S. Supreme Court's famed 1857 decision denying Scott his freedom despite the many years he had lived outside the slave state of Missouri.

Swift's exhibit is on display through August in the state museum's History Hall, located in the east wing of the Capitol.