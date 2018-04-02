State Museum Plans Night Programs in January

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri State Museum inside the state Capitol will hold extended hours on several days next month.



The state museum will be open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday in January. During the evenings, museum staff will have special programs.



The first evening exhibit will be Jan. 4. The museum will feature a special interpretative program about Ella Ewing, who was from northeastern Missouri and toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus because of her extreme height. The Missouri State Museum has several artifacts from Ewing, including her shoes.



Visitors for the evening museum hours should use the carriage entrance on the south side of the Capitol building.