State Music Competition Takes Over Columbia

COLUMBIA - High school musicians are taking over downtown.

Hundreds of students from around Missouri are participating in a state finals music festival. The Missouri High School Student Activities Association sponsors the competition every spring.

Students who earn superior rankings in district competitions earn their spots in state finals. Solo and small ensemble acts performed Friday in MU's Fine Arts Annex and Memorial Student Union.

When they weren't competing, students flooded downtown and visited local businesses. Truman High School junior Jessica Wikel celebrated her 1st place state win at Shakespeare's Pizza with her family. She said she appreciated a break from Indepence, Mo., but really came to hone her craft.

"I most enjoy performing my pieces and getting feedback from the judges on areas to improve and become a better musician," Wikel said.

The annual three-day festival ends Saturday.