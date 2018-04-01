State NORML Conference Wraps Up

COLUMBIA - NORML, or the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, wrapped up its state conference with a series of speakers tonight. Advocates from around Missouri gave updates on reform activities in their area. Speakers also discussed how more states should push for the legalization of marijuana.

On Tuesday, voters in California rejected marijuana legalization.

The conference also included a panel of patients who told personal stories about being treated with medical marijuna, some illegally and some protected by Columbia's municipal ordinance.

"This is also geared towards the public to educate them about the failed policy of marijuna prohibition," Kelly Maddy, president of Joplin's NORML chapter said. "Ways to regulate and legalize marijuna that would take the violence associated with crime and put money towards things that matter, like healthcare."

Maddy says Massachusetts, Colorado and California will have initiatives on their ballots for the legalization of marijuna in 2012.