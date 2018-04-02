State of Emergency
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Today's winter storm in Missouri has led Governor Matt Blunt to declare a state of emergency. The freezing rain, sleet and snow has caused widespread power outages from St. Louis to Springfield. The storm is being blamed for at least three deaths and has halted Amtrak service in the state. With the storm expected to continue through the weekend, Blunt mobilized the National Guard. He ordered about 200 troops to help the Springfield area and another 150 around St. Louis. The governor says the storm is definitely a crisis and that conditions will get worse before they get better. In Springfield, where there have been up to three inches of ice recorded, more than half of the households are without power while shelters are filling up.
