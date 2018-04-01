State Of Faith: The Numbers

1 decade 6 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 17 2007 Sep 17, 2007 Monday, September 17, 2007 2:43:15 PM CDT September 17, 2007 in News

Getting elected to the Missouri legislature is no small feat. It takes money, volunteers and, of course, votes. Faith is another factor that can make or break a campaign. Christianity dominates the Missouri landscape both socially and politically. But finding out just how many people of faith live in Missouri isn't easy. The U.S. Census Bureau hasn't collected any information on religious affiliation since 1936. And by law, it can't.

United States law "prohibits the census bureau from asking a question on religious affiliation," because "the Bureau of the Census is not the source for information on religion."

That's exactly why the graduate center at the City University of New York conducted more than 50,000 phone interviews in 48 states to determine the makeup of religion in America. The study found more than 75 percent of Missourians consider themselves Christians. Baptists and Catholics are the largest Christian denominations in the state.

KOMU conducted a survey of Missouri's legislature for this report and found Catholics make up more than 26 percent of the legislature. St. Peter's Cathedral sits right on the doorstep of the Capitol and its impact is felt every day. Lobbyists for the Missouri Catholic Conference are here whenever lawmakers are.

"We are charged by the bishops of the state of Missouri, being the leaders of the Catholic church in Missouri to go into the state capitol and into the halls of state government and do our best to ensure that public policy in Missouri reflects appropriate Christian values," Lawrence Weber, Missouri Catholic Conference Lobbyist said.

But the Catholic Conference isn't the only lobbying group vying for the souls of legislators. The Jewish Federation of St. Louis lobbies for Jewish causes and concerns.

"We try and provide them with information about what's happening during the session. We try to provide them with kind of up-to-date status reports on various bills that they are concerned with," Dave Winton, Jewish Federation of St. Louis lobbyist, said.

Practicing Jews make up less than one percent of Missouri's population, but are the largest non-Christian group in the legislature.

"It's the lens through which we see the world and every legislator brings a set of traditions and values to the job. But certainly it provides me with a set of values for which to make decisions," Rep. Rachel Storch said.

"If there is a small minority who represent a minority faith, I do think they may take into account that there may be times they have to speak up for that group even if they don't have any of those people in their district," Kurt Jefferson, Professor of Politcal Science at Westminster College, said.

15 percent of the people who responded to the statewide telephone survey said they have no religion at all. But those numbers don't translate to the legislature, where every lawmaker who responded to our survey said they were religious.

"I think in Missouri you do have a real transformation, and you have a transformation that does have as a significant variable, religion. It's not something that we can pretend doesn't exist, it's not something we can write away," Jefferson said.

Faith also plays an important part in being elected in Missouri.

"It's a very strong measure whether you have a strong faith or not and it probably depends on the area you are in. I think if you tried to run as an agnostic, if you will, you'd have trouble getting elected in either party," Sen. John Loudon said.

The influence of religion can mean different things for different lawmakers.

"Some decisions are made to pander to certain faith-based groups and some religious groups use faith in a very heavy-handed way. But then again, there are other faith-based groups that are out there that talk about faith because they want to integrate faith-based beliefs into policy making," Storch said.

"First of all, their responsibility is to their constituents. If an overwhelming majority of their constituents are of one particular faith they have to be cognoscent of that and recognize that," Jefferson said.

And as long as the people of Missouri continue to be religious, the legislature will continue to reflect those values. Our survey of Missouri lawmakers showed something else interesting: The breakdown of religions mirrors, almost to a percentage point, the population of Missouri.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since WW2
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since WW2
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
8pm 27°
9pm 27°
10pm 27°
11pm 28°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
10:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy