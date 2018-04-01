State of Missouri Website Hacked, Defaced

JEFFERSON CITY - State government officials said Thursday they are looking into who hacked and defaced the State of Missouri's official website.

Wanda Seeney, public information for the state Office of Administration, said at 9:58 a.m., graphic war scenes were posted onto mo.gov. Seeney said the images were immediately removed at 10:00 a.m. and the website was taken down as a precaution.

The website was brought back online at 10:37 a.m. Seeney said the network remained secure and no state data was accessed.

The defacement is currently under investigation.