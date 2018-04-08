State of Transportation Address

During his speech, he announced the completion of the smooth roads initiative- the plan to make Missouri's busiest 2,200 miles of roads safer, more than a year early. He also said 173 fewer people died on Missouri roadways last year, which is the third largest decline in the country.

To help with safety, Rahn also called for the passage of a tougher seatbelt law - which is currently making it's way through the House. Rahn also used the speech to announce a new campaign called better roads, brighter future.

"If you thought the smooth roads initiative was impressive, wait until you experience this. Better roads, brighter future is the smooth roads initiative on steroids. This program will result in 5600 miles of our busiest highways being smoother and safer by 2012." said Rahn.

He went on to say that 95% of Missourians live within ten miles of these roads. Part of that new plan will also add lanes for trucks only on Interstates 70 and 44.