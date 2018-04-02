State park proposal in southern Missouri draws opposition

ALTON (AP) — Missouri is looking at more than 4,000 acres in the southern portion of the state for a new state park, but it's not without opposition.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the proposed park would be along the Eleven Point River in Oregon County near the Arkansas border. The land includes a portion of a ranch where the Beatles stayed during their first U.S. tour.

The newspaper says nearly $11 million from settlements with lead-mining companies will pay for the land, which will be deeded to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The money also will cover the purchase of about 1,100 acres near Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and smaller parcels totaling 200 acres.

Opponents say the money should be saved for cleanups in mining-impacted southeastern Missouri communities.