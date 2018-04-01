State Penitentiary Museum Set to Open Next Week

JEFFERSON CITY - Visitors to Jefferson City will be able to get a glimpse of life at the Missouri State Penitentiary at a new museum.

The Missouri State Penitentiary Museum is scheduled to open on Tuesday, at the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Museum officials say the idea for the facility out of the popularity of tours of the penitentiary in Jefferson City.

The museum features artifacts and memorabilia from the prison, as well as a replica cell.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the long-term goal is to house the museum at penitentiary.