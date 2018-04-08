State plans to take over St. Louis schools

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A judge in Cole County will consider on Wednesday whether to stop an appointed board from stepping in to run the St. Louis schools. A St. Louis school board majority wants a judge to block the state's plan to take over the ailing urban school district beginning Friday. They argue the State Board of Education violated the state constitution when it voted to strip the district's accreditation and install a transitional school board. The new board is to have three members, but only one has been named, home builder Rick Sullivan of the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. The other appointees are to be named by St. Louis' mayor and aldermanic president. A spokesman for the mayor said those appointees will likely be announced Thursday or Friday.