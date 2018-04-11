State Police: 5 Dead in Northeast Pa. Helicopter Crash

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, July 29 2013 Jul 29, 2013 Monday, July 29, 2013 6:17:25 AM CDT July 29, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

NOXEN, Pa. (AP) - State police say five people are dead after a helicopter crash in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Trooper Adam Reed says troopers and officials from the Federal Aviation Administration are still on the scene in a heavily wooded area of Wyoming County, about 80 miles north of Philadelphia.

The FAA says the wreckage of a Robinson 66 helicopter was found shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday near Noxen. Reed says inclement weather hampered search efforts.

An FAA spokeswoman said the helicopter took off from Greater Binghamton Airport in New York and was heading to Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Lehighton on Saturday night.

She said an alert notice was issued after the radar and communication contact with the aircraft was lost Saturday night.

