State Programs Help Low Income Families Cope With Heat

COLUMBIA - As summer temperatures continue to spike into triple digits, many Mid-Missouri families have difficulty paying utility bills.

"This summer has been brutal, and everyone knows that. Even if you've got air conditioning, even if you've got access to fans, it's awful," Voluntary Action Center Executive Director Nick Foster said. "So for those who are struggling with that, who don't have access to those things, it's really troubling. It's a real problem..."

Several programs have been established to aid low income households, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

In order to qualify for LIHEAP, a household must be responsible for paying home heating costs,

must be U.S. citizens or legal immigrants, must not have available resources in excess of $3,000 and must also meet specific income guidelines that vary according to household size.

