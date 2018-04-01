State Rep. encourages minority students to reconsider MU enrollment

JEFFERSON CITY - Following the restoration of the University of Missouri's budget for the 2017 fiscal year, Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis, D-Ferguson, is calling on minority students to reconsider their enrollment at the university.

Curtis said attempts at repairing the image and legacy at the UM system are a "facade rather than a genuine effort."

He also criticized the legislative process involved in the decision to restore the university's budget, as he referred to his failed effort to add amendments ensuring diverse representation on the commission that would be approved by the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.

"Having diverse representation on the commission is essential to fully address the issues plaguing the University of Missouri system," Curtis said through a news release.

Curtis acknowledged the university's response to the "Melissa Click issue", but said she is not the only problem. He also said he has no confidence in Interim President Mike Middleton.

"He has over 30 years of experience at this University and has not given any true effort in implementing plans and has shown a history of a lack of action," Curtis said.

Curtis has had attention on him recently. In January, he got in a fist fight with fellow lawmaker Michael Butler, D-St. Louis, over the controversial right-to-work bill after Butler followed him into an alley.

Curtis said he will continue to fight for progressive change until the Columbia campus becomes the "flagship university that Missouri deserves."